Razorpay acquires Bengaluru financial risk tech company TERA Finlabs

Fintech firm Razorpay has acquired TERA Finlabs, a Bengaluru-based startup that provides technology, risk and capital solutions to businesses, for an undisclosed amount.
TERA Finlabs, the Indian subsidiary of UK digital lender GAIN Credit, was launched in 2018 to expand its global footprint in digital lending.
Razorpay said in a statement it had acquired TERA Finlabs is aligned with its strategy of financially supporting MSMEs by building competncies in capital solutions, credit underwriting, and data-driven risk management.
It is Razorpay’s third acquisition in almost three years and follows its foray into the Business to Business (B2B) SME lending space with the launch of Razorpay Capital in 2019. Razorpay Capital provides business loans and instant settlements to meet liquidity and cash-flow challenges of SMEs.
In 2018, Razorpay acquired Thirdwatch (an Artificial Intelligence-driven company that helps reduce Return-to-Origin (RTO) fraud losses in e-commerce) in 2018 and Opfin (a payroll management software company) in 2019. Razorpay has reported a 40-45 per cent growth, month-on-month.
The company has achieved $40 Bn TPV (Total Payment Volume) and aims to further solidify its position as one of India’s largest full-stack fintech companies Razorpay currently powers payments for over eight Mn businesses including the likes of Facebook, Airtel, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, ICICI Prudential among others and is all set to reach 200 million customers by 2021.
