RBI draft guidelines will strengthen HFCs, safeguard investor interest

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft guidelines on housing finance companies (HFCs), announced Wednesday, is a welcome, say experts, as it brings clarity in terms of structure of non-banking housing lenders.

Among key things, the central bank has set a formal definition of 'housing finance', which would now mean “financing, for purchase/ construction/ reconstruction/ renovation/ repairs of residential dwelling unit ...” for a whole host of functions that would include giving loans to companies and government agencies for employee housing finance ...