RBI has room to nudge interest rates lower: Harshad Patil, Tata AIA Life

The muted inflation trajectory will give the MPC the opportunity to nudge interest rates lower, says Harshad Patil, CIO, Tata AIA Life. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, Patil says any change in stance from neutral to accommodative from the MPC over the next few monetary policies will act as a catalyst to further improve market sentiments.

Excerpts: How soon do you see stability returning to the debt market? Overall, we remain constructive on the debt market. There are nascent signs of stabilisation as there is greater confidence that NBFCs would be able to raise liquidity ...