RBL Bank Q2 net up 165% to Rs 144 cr on higher NII, dip in provisions

-
ALSO READ
CSB Bank's Q2 pre-tax profit up 137% to Rs 82 crore, 56% spike in NII
Indian Bank Q2 net at Rs 412 crore versus Rs 1,755 cr loss a year ago
IDBI Bank seeks shareholders' nod for raising Rs 11,000 cr in share capital
Private banks may see NIMs dip in Q2FY21; loan restructuring roadmap eyed
Lack of capital prevents banks from transferring rate cuts: RBI staff study
-
Private sector lender RBL Bank posted a 165 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 144 crore in second quarter ended September 2020 (Q2Fy21) on an increase in net interest income (NII) and dip in provisions and contingencies.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 54 crore in July-September 2019 (Q2fy20).
The RBL Bank stock closed flat at Rs 175.65 per share on BSE.
Its NII grew by seven per cent Rs 932 crore. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) was flat YoY at 4.34 per cent. Sequentially NIMs fell from 4.85 per cent in first quarter ended June 2020 (Q1Fy20) due to proactive reversal of interest income on Non-Wholesale Advances expected to slip by Q3 FY21. Other income rose by just three per cent to Rs 456 crore.
The provisions and contingencies declined to Rs 525.57 crore in Q2Fy21 from Rs 540.58 crore in Q2Fy20. It set aside Rs 310 crore as additional provisions for Covid-19, taking the total Covid-19 provisions to Rs 664 crore Since the March quarter.
The advances declined four per cent to Rs 56,162 crore in September 2020 from Rs 58,476 crore a year ago. The deposits were up three per cent to Rs 64,506 crore in September 2020 from Rs 62,829 crore in September 2019.
Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said “We continue to be cautious. Balance sheet protection, capital preservation and risk mitigation continues to be of paramount importance. We are seeing growth revival especially in retail businesses. Being well positioned on capital and liquidity, we are growing in our chosen segments”.
ALSO READ: In a first, UPI transactions exceed ATM cash withdrawals, courtesy pandemic
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.34 per cent in September 2020 from 2.6 per cent in September 2019. The net NPAs declined to 1.38 per cent from 1.56 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 74.75 per cent in September 2020 from 58.45 per cent a year ago.
If not for the Supreme Court's interim order on classification of accounts, its gross NPA would have been 3.49 per cent and net NPA would have been 1.49 per cent.
The bank reported slippages to the tune of Rs 145 crore in the current quarter. If the Supreme Court’s order would not have been effect, bank’s slippages would have been higher by Rs 90 crore.
Overall capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 16.5 per cent with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 15.12 per cent at the end of Q2FY21.
The lender is expecting capital to the tune of Rs 1,566 crore in the next 10 days. Of which, Maple II B.V will put in Rs 1,000 crore for about 9.5 per cent stake in the bank. Post the transactions, the lender’s capital adequacy ratio would become 18.7 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU