RBL Bank’s net profit rose by 39 per cent to Rs 247.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on the back of better interest margins and robust other income. The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 178.1 crore in Q4FY18. Its net interest income, or interest earnings minus expenses, was up by 48 per cent to Rs 738.7 crore.

The net interest margins rose to 4.23 per cent in Q4FY19 from 3.98 per cent in Q4FY18. The other income consisting of revenues from treasury operations, fees and commissions grew by 31 per cent to Rs 409.2 crore for Q4FY19. The lender has okayed fundraising up to Rs 3,500 crore of tier 1 equity capital in order to support further growth.