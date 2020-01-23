RBL Bank: Regaining investor confidence an uphill task post Q3 results

The mood on the Street was quite optimistic on Thursday that it even ignored the weak results of RBL Bank (RBL) published the day before. But, this doesn’t take away the fact that RBL posted it’s weakest-ever asset quality in December quarter (Q3), which prompted analysts to downgrade their earnings expectations for the lender by 10 – 15 per cent.

As per the management, Rs 1,500 crore of identified pool of stressed assets (of Rs 1,800 crore) slipped as bad loans of which the bank has taken 40 – 50 per cent provisioning. Slippages at Rs 1,048 crore in Q3 (a ...