RBL, IndusInd Bank fail to end investor worries, shares near all-time lows

Stocks of IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank have nearly halved in a month and shed 65 – 75 per cent in a year, as worries over asset quality and loan growth have dented investor sentiment. At current levels, the RBL Bank stock trades near its all-time low, and IndusInd Bank at nearly six-year low.

This is despite IndusInd Bank’s management clarifying a week ago that the bank is well-capitalised. RBL Bank issued another media statement on Tuesday stating that its financial position remains strong, though it did see three per cent reduction in deposits last week. ...