RCom's pre-tax loss widens to Rs 9,091 crore; income slips to Rs 263 crore

Reliance Communications (RCom), which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, on Friday reported pre-tax loss of Rs 9,091 crore in the December quarter, as against a loss of Rs 109 crore in the year-ago period.

It also widened its consolidated loss to Rs 10,598 crore for the third quarter, against a loss of Rs 238 crore in the same period a year ago.

According to a note by its auditors, RCom’s loss for the quarter would have been higher by Rs 1,271 crore had it provided for interest and foreign exchange variation.

The total income of Reliance Communication slipped to Rs 263 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,083 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19.