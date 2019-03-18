RCom settles Rs 458-crore Ericsson dues day before SC deadline

Anil Ambani

Reliance Communications (RCom) on Monday paid Rs 458.77-crore dues to Private Limited to purge the contempt of a Supreme Court order, sources in the know said. The telco had time until Tuesday to make the payment, failing which its chairman, Anil Ambani, would have had to serve a three-month jail term, according to the court’s recent order.

On February 20, the SC had held Ambani and two others guilty of contempt for wilfully violating its order by not paying Rs 550-crore dues to Ericsson. The debt-ridden company had already paid Rs 118 crore of the Rs 550 crore. Though it had requested for the withdrawal of Rs 260-crore tax refunds, lying in a trust and retention account, to pay the Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer, the plan was opposed by its lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI).

Following this, RCom had approached the with a plea that since the SC had asked RCom, and not Ambani, to pay Rs 453 crore, the money lying in these two accounts was all it had to make payment to

RCom’s plea was, however, rejected by the NCLAT on March 15.





ALSO READ: Reliance Communications pays Rs 462 crore to Ericsson

On May 30, 2018, the NCLAT had stayed a May 15 order of the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitting the insolvency petition against RCom, Reliance Telecom, and Reliance Infratel. The insolvency petition had been moved by Ericsson. It was in the NCLAT that the three and had reached an agreement under which the former would pay Rs 550 crore, failing which the Swedish firm would be at liberty to revive the insolvency petition.

The company’s failure to repay lenders and service providers coupled with Ambani’s personal repayment guarantee made him liable of contempt of court in the event of non-payment.



ALSO READ: RCom's decline and fall: How debt, bad decisions, Jio brought down company

Apart from Ericsson, the company has to clear a debt of nearly 39 financial lenders and operational creditors. RCom also has to make a payment of Rs 230 crore to RCom’s minority shareholders of Reliance Infratel, including HSBC Daisy Investments. Last month, after almost one-and-a-half years of unsuccessful attempts to revive the firm, the RCom board decided to take the firm to the bankruptcy court. It decided to move the under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The board decided to seek the fast-tracking of debt-resolution plans through the NCLT, Mumbai. The company's board reviewed the progress of the RCom's debt resolution plans since the invocation of strategic debt restructuring (SDR) on June 2, 2017. The board noted that despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders had received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans, and the overall debt resolution process was yet to make any headway, noted the company in a statement.

With inputs from Aashish Aryan