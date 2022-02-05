Real estate firm Godrej Properties calls off its deal with DB Realty

-
ALSO READ
State govt calls off Vibrant Gujarat Summit amid rising Covid cases
Global shares decline after Evergrande sale deal called off
Cong asks workers, state chiefs to join 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers
Zuckerberg called to testify before Senate following Instagram reports
Ludhiana court bomb blast:Additional forces called in for better policing
-
Real estate firm Godrej Properties has decided to cancel its plans to invest Rs 700 crore in DB Realty to acquire 10 per cent stake and set up a joint platform amid concerns raised by minority shareholders and other stakeholders.
On Thursday, Godrej Properties had announced that it would invest Rs 400 crore to acquire around 10 per cent stake in DB Realty and another Rs 300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment project.
When asked whether the investment deal with DB Realty has been cancelled, Godrej Properties Ltd Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej replied in affirmative.
"We've decided against going ahead post the feedback we received from various stakeholders including our minority investors," Pirojsha told PTI.
"There were concerns with the structure of the investment as well as with the slum redevelopment business in general," he added.
As per the proposed deal, the total size of the joint platform between Godrej Properties and DB Realty was Rs 600 crore, with each party contributing
Rs 300 crore.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of the leading developers in the country, had proposed to invest a total of Rs 700 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, GPL said that the company received substantial feedback and views from its stakeholders and minority investors raising concern on the proposed transaction with DB Realty.
The concerns were with respect to the structure of the deal, rationale for the investment in DB Realty Ltd and merits of investing through the platform.
To consider and discuss the feedback and the concerns raised by stakeholders, the Board met on Friday and deliberated on the same.
"After prolonged discussions and taking into consideration the feedback from the stakeholders and minority investors, the board has decided not to proceed with any further evaluation of potential investment in the equity capital of the DB Realty and the platform," the filing said.
The board has authorised the company to engage with DB Realty with regard to the same, including to ensure appropriate and timely dissemination of this information by DB Realty Limited to its shareholders.
"The company may however continue to explore the possibility of evaluating projects with DB Realty on a case to case basis," the filing said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU