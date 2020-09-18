Real estate players eye data centres to create separate class of assets

As demand for data centres picks up in the county because of growing digital consumption, real estate players are eyeing this opportunity to create a separate class of assets.

While players such as Puravankara and Salarpuria Sattva are already in talks with data centre operators to jointly develop such assets, Embassy Group has started looking into the opportunity. “We are talking to a data centre operator in Mumbai and jointly looking at land parcels in Mumbai and Chennai for development. In order to ride this wave, we are also open to developing captive data centres for IT ...