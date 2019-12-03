Realisations still under pressure for cement firms as demand remains muted

The declining trajectory for cement prices did not see any respite in November too, as demand remains elusive. While expectations of some uptick in demand after the end of festive season has been belied, the average cement prices have also remained under pressure in absence of a pickup in demand.

Analysts’ channel checks suggest that pricing is under pressure on a month-on-month as well as compared to the previous quarter. All-India retail cement prices were down by 2 per cent month-on-month during November, suggests Centrum Broking’s channel checks. Cement demand in October ...