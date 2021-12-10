Realme all set to take on top players, eyes top spot in mobile mkt by '22

Mobile device maker Realme is all set to take on big boys Samsung and Xiaomi and is aiming to be the Number One player in the mobile device space in India by 2022.

The brand, co-founded by Madhav Sheth and Sky Li, initially for India, is also trying to take on its mobile device rivals in the consumer electronics space and targeting to be among the top five players in India in television, laptops, wearables and tablets in the next two years. Data from Counterpoint reveals that Realme, launched in India in May 2018, is already the third highest selling brand in the country, with a ...