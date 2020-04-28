Realty of coronavirus: Big developers to gain, small ones may go bust

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Avinash Reddy, who has been in the business for the past 13 years, was in talks with a landowner for one of the biggest projects in his life. It was a five-acre villa project near Bengaluru airport, which came to a halt during lockdown. “We wanted to fast-track the project as it is near the airport and we saw a lot of potential in it,” said Reddy.

But now he has to wait till the normalcy returns. He expects this lull will continue for the next few months and has dropped all plans to launch new projects in the near ...