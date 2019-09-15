Recent CoC decisions raise hopes for the return of errant promoters

The commercial decision of banks and lenders, which are collectively termed committee of creditors (CoC) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has always been a bone of contention for corporate debtors and resolution applicants, as well as adjudicating authorities.

Two such decisions taken by banks over the past few months, however, could be a glimmer of hope for errant promoters, experts said. In the case of debt-laden Sterling Biotech, the CoC — led by Andhra Bank — had accepted a debt-repayment plan submitted by a person claiming to be related to the promoters, ...