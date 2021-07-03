Recharge now, pay later: Jio launches 'emergency data loan' facility

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has launched 'Emergency Data Loan' facility offering its phone users instant-data on loan, which they can pay later.
Jio, India's youngest but largest telecom operator, understands that not every user is in a position to instantly purchase a data top up due to various reasons, sources said.
Emergency data loan facility provides flexibility of 'Recharge Now and Pay Later' functionality to Jio users who run out of their high speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately.
Under this, Jio will allow its prepaid users to borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1 GB each (valued Rs 11 per pack), they said.
The emergency data loan can be availed through MyJio App.
Sources said the emergency data loan facility will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring continuity of seamless high speed data experience.
Jio has been at the forefront of product innovation to deliver reimagined customer experience. It recently augmented its network to almost double its data capacity and speed.
"Jio users have already started experiencing better network connectivity and higher speeds. Many users are able to consume their daily data quota much faster and are left without high speed data for the rest of the day. Jio understands that not every user is in a position to instantly purchase a data top-up due to various reasons," a source said.
