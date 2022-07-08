Reconsider Cairn UK's complaint against Vedanta: SAT to Sebi

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed to hold an enquiry into the complaint filed by UK against for non-payment of dividend to the tune of Rs 340 crore.

In April 2017, the UK-based firm had filed a complaint to in connection with non-payment of dividend by India (since it merged with Vedanta). had ruled in favour of India.

The tribunal has asked Sebi probe the violations and “take it to its logical conclusion within six months from today”.

“We consequently direct Sebi to initiate an enquiry under Section 11(4)(A) of the SEBI Act and hold an enquiry in the prescribed manner, investigate the violations of the Act, etc. and take it to its logical conclusion within six months from today,” the tribunal said in an order. SAT now has quashed the Sebi order and directed it to reconsider the matter.