Reduce video quality to ease network pressure: COAI to streaming platforms

With the government suspending train, metro services, and locks down several districts of the country, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has anticipated a spike in online video streaming demand amid lockdown and quarantine measures to contain the spread of The association has also urged the government to issue immediate instructions to streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and others to take measures that will ease pressure on network infrastructure. It has also approached the streaming platforms cautioning them about the possible surge in digital use that would strain network infrastructure of telecom operators.

It also urged to take urgent steps like temporarily switching to SD (standard definition) from HD (hi definition) streaming, removing high bandwidth-consuming advertisements and pop-ups, and replacing them with public announcements on awareness regarding the virus — much in line with what did in Europe. COAI has written to a dozen streaming platform including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, Voot, Sony Liv, Viuclip, Hoichoi, Netflix, SunNXT and seeking their "cooperation for joint action to facilitate smooth functioning of data communications services in this critical period".

In a letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, COAI has said, "Due to lockdown/ quarantine measures in various parts of the country, a sudden surge in demand for online video streaming is also expected to rise substantially," PTI reported.

COAI said that during this crucial time, it is absolutely essential for the streaming platforms to cooperate with telecom providers so as to manage the traffic distribution patterns that are likely to strain the network infrastructure "at a time when it is needed for various critical requirements".

Citing the "unprecedented situation" due to the outbreak of coronavirus, it noted that the governments are taking various measures to reduce social interactions, in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

"In the past few days, in India too, advisories have been issued by various government agencies including social distancing, restrictions in terms of workplace, also encouraging Work From Home (WFH), online/ digital education, digital payments/ transactions, online healthcare, wherever possible and other critical requirements to be met through digital means. This sudden surge in digital use is already putting pressure on the network infrastructure of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)," COAI said.

"We understand that there are various measures that the streaming platform can undertake in this present situation to continue to provide a suitable level of service to their customers at the most appropriate bit rate required," the mobile industry association said in its communication to streaming platforms.

It said joint action to reduce pressure on infrastructure and to facilitate remote working, online education, digital healthcare, payments and other critical services at a time of region-wide public health crisis, would go a long way in helping the citizens and country at large.

"We understand that similar measures are being taken by various streaming platforms internationally like in the US and Europe as more and more countries enter lockdown to combat the spread of the virus," COAI said.

The need of the hour is that " offering streaming platform service and TSPs (telecom service providers) take joint responsibility to take steps to ensure smooth functioning of the data communication networks to align with other measures being taken in this battle to curb the propagation of the virus," COAI added.