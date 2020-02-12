Registering a company online to be easier as govt mulls direct method

Company incorporation is about to become easier with the corporate affairs ministry planning to introduce online forms submission. Moving away from e-forms that had to be downloaded and then filled, in the new format companies will be able to directly fill their information online, a senior government official told Business Standard.

The initiative is one among many aimed at improving the MCA21 portal, which is in dire need of an upgrade. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has shortlisted L&T Infotech to launch version 3 of the portal, according to people in the know. The first and ...