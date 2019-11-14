Regulatory overhang may dent Aurobindo Pharma earnings estimate by 15-20%

With US FDA issuing 14 observations to Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit IV, an injectables producing facility, it impacted Street sentiment, which has already remained weak due to regulatory observations for the drug makers’ other facilities.

The stock, which had almost halved from over Rs 800 levels between April and November 13, tanked to its five-year low before closing 8.7 per cent lower on Thursday even as the company recently posted a decent performance for September quarter (Q2). Analysts say, the inspections and observations surprised them, as they were conducted by the ...