Reincarnating Brand Ranbir: Advertisers to make most of his 'Sanju' success

With his first hit at the box office in five years, the spotlight is back on Brand Ranbir Kapoor. Since the release of Sanju, old brands such as Hero, Renault and Asian Paints among others have resurrected their campaigns with Kapoor, campaigns that had either been mothballed or simply run their course.

E-commerce major Flipkart has even come out with a new one and a few others are expected to follow suit. Can Kapoor get his game back on track in the country’s celebrity-hungry endorsement industry? Or has he lost his spot to fellow travelers Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, who ...