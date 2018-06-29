Sanju review: Hirani uses shock and awe to repackage Sanjay Dutt's life

Sanjay Dutt’s life, in the biopic Sanju, is devoid of movie-star glamour. Hirani masterfully crafts it into a relatable story of a young boy who makes bad choices in times of great emotional turmoil and who has a difficult time shaking off bad company.

The story is about the loving relationship of a father and a son and about an unwavering friendship that deserves a few tears and subtle applause. But it’s the tireless effort to shine a forgiving light on a fallen hero that detracts from Hirani’s trademark of delivering a complete entertainer. Hirani juxtaposes his ...