REL's ex-chairman Sunil Godhwani arrested for alleged Rs 800-cr fraud

-
ALSO READ
Religare Finvest debt recast in doubt as company gets 'fraud' tag from RBI
Religare Enterprises pays Rs 5.41 cr to Sebi to settle legacy issues
Religare Enterprises, Religare Finvest settle Sebi case; pay Rs 10.5 cr
Religare Enterprises is now debt-free, shares up 3% amid new vertical plans
Religare Enterprises to create war chest for new business ventures
-
Former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani has been arrested in connection with a 2020 case related to fraud worth Rs 800 crore, police said on Tuesday.
Godhwani, who was already in judicial custody in a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), was taken on a production remand and then arrested, they said.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said, "He was already under judicial custody in another case. Meanwhile, there was a case going on which was registered in 2020 and he was arrested in that fraud case worth Rs 800 crore. He was taken on production warrant and arrested in the present case."
In the RFL case in 2019, police registered an FIR against Godhwani, Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Mohan Singh and others on a complaint from the firm's authorised representative for allegedly diverting the company's money and investing in other companies. REL was earlier promoted by the Singh brothers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU