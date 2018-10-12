Reliability to performance, Honda's Amaze punches above its weight category

What do you do when your first product in an area you don’t have much experience in doesn’t impress your audience? Most companies would pull back and return to doing what they do best. Honda, on the other hand, went back to the drawing board and fixed what it didn’t get right the first time.

The end result: the new Amaze. Talk about car engineering to petrolheads and they will point to two technology leaders: the German and the Japanese. Coming from Japan, Honda’s reputation over the years has been cemented by two factors: its smooth petrol engines and ...