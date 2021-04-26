Reliance, BP announce start of production from gas field in KG D6 block

Ltd. and BP said on Monday they have started production from a gas field in block off the east coast of India.

A press statement said the two are developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG D6--R Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ--which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15 per cent of India’s gas demand.

The Satellite Cluster is the second of the three developments to come onstream, following the start-up of R Cluster in December 2020. The field will produce gas from four reservoirs utilising a total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to 6 mmscmd. The R Cluster and Satellite Cluster together are expected to contribute to about 20 per cent of India’s current gas production, said the statement.

is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022.