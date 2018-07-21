Reliance Brands buys 8% additional stake in Genesis Colors for 342 mn

Ltd (RIL) on Saturday said its subsidiary had purchased an additional 8.14 per cent stake in luxury fashion retail firm for about Rs 341.7 million.

“Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, has purchased an additional 8.14 per cent equity stake in luxury fashion retail firm Limited for about Rs 341 million, taking its total stake in GCL to 9.29 per cent,” RIL said in a filing.

GCL was incorporated in November 1998, and is in retailing and wholesale business of branded readymade garments, bags, footwear and accessories directly and through its subsidiary/joint ventures.

“GCL belongs to a similar industry as Limited. This acquisition will add to the existing portfolio of branded fashion retail outlets,” the filing said.



GCL had provisional annual turnover of Rs 860.2 million in fiscal year 2017-18. It had turnover of Rs 800.4 million and Rs 1.14 billion in 2016-17 and FY 2015-16, respectively, the filing added.