Reliance Brands signs JV to acquire 40% stake in toy maker Plastic Legno

(RBL) and Plastic Legno SPA have signed a joint venture arrangement through which the former will acquire a 40 per cent stake in the latter's toy manufacturing business in India.

The investment by RBL brings in vertical integration for RBL’s toy business and will help diversify the supply chain with a long-term strategic interest in building toy manufacturing in India.

Plastic Legno SPA is owned by the Sunino group which has been makings toys in Europe for more than 25 years. It started its India business in 2009 in order to develop a production hub that would cater to global markets, but more importantly to the fast evolving and growing Indian market.

“Keeping with our honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar India, this collaboration with Plastic Legno’s deep experience in world-class toy manufacturing coupled with our strong footing in the global toy retail industry would open new doors and unparalleled opportunities for toys manufactured in India. It is imperative for RBL to build design to shelf capability for a strategic advantage over the competition and to be an accelerator in building a robust toy manufacturing ecosystem in India not only for domestic consumption but also for global markets.” said the spokesperson of RBL in the release.

RBL has a strong play in the toy industry with its portfolio of Hamleys, the British toy retailer and homegrown toy brand – Rowan, making RBL one of the leading toy distributors.

Hamleys currently has a global footprint across 15 countries with 213 doors and is India's largest chain of toy stores. In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys.

“We are very privileged to have RBL as a partner in this Joint Venture. We are confident that Plastic Legno’s experience in Toys production and Hamley’s commercial outreach, will

complement one another to enable the JV Company to achieve greater heights and successes. We have important development plans to implement, always in the spirit of creating a cultural

background in this specific sector in India. We are ready for the challenges of the future, but when there is a group like RBL alongside, we are sure that together we can do a great development.” said Paolo Sunino, co-owner, Sunino Group said in the release.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. In the past five years,

RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown Indian designer brands.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships include brands like Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn

Kids, Raghavendra Rathore, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Tumi, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm. RBL today operates 1,937 doors split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops in India.