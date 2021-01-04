Reliance denies allegations of engaging in contract farming, buying land

-
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on Monday that it is not engaged in contract or corporate farming and has no plans to do so.
Reliance has been dragged into controversy amid the ongoing farmers' protests and is alleged to be the beneficiary of new agricultural laws.
Reliance Jio's telecom towers too, have been vandalised in Punjab and the company today moved the Punjab and Harayana High Court seeking action against destruction of its telecom assets. Jio's petition seeks government action to stop acts of vandalism.
In its statement, RIL said the company and its subsidiaries have not engaged in any corporate, or contract farming, and have absolutely no plans to enter the business. The company also said that it has not purchased any land directly or indirectly for the purpose of corporate or contract farming.
It further said the group's retail arm does not purchase any food grains directly from farmers. "It has never entered into long-term procurement contracts to gain unfair advantage over farmers or sought that its suppliers buy from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so," Reliance said in a statement.
