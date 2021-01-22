Reliance Industries Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 13,101 cr, up 12.5% YoY

-
ALSO READ
RIL's pre-tax profit dips 40% as Covid-19 hits energy, retail businesses
Reliance Industries taps Facebook, KKR for investment in retail biz
Q1 results preview: Jio to steady RIL ship amid slowdown in retail, energy
Rebound in petchem, retail business to drive RIL Q3; JioMart road map eyed
Reliance Industries net profit rises 12.5% to Rs 13,101 crore in Q3
-
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,101 crore in the December quarter, up 12.5 percent from same period last year as lower expenses cushioned earnings even as revenues declined.
Consolidated net sales of the company in the period under review stood at Rs 123,997 crore, down 21 percent from same period last year as oil to chemicals, oil&gas and retail revenue segments took a hit.
A much lower current tax in the December quarter at Rs 295 crore compared to that incurred in the corresponding period last year at Rs 1,996 crore, also lent support to the company’s bottomline in the quarter gone by.
ALSO READ: Reliance Jio net profit rises 15.5% to Rs 3,489 crore in December quarter
As per Bloomberg estimates, the company’s topline was seen at Rs 1.209 trillion in the December quarter, while the bottomline was expected to be at Rs 10,107 crore.
The Group’s operations and revenue during the period were impacted due to COVID-19 as the outbreak of corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity, informed the company in its release.
During the period under review, the company incurred a loss of Rs 121 crore on account of impairment of shale gas assets disclosed as an exceptional item in the results.
In segment wise revenue, the company’s digital services was the only business which saw an uptick of 33 percent on a year-on-year basis at Rs 23, 678 crore. The oil to chemicals, oil&gas and retail were down 30 percent, 51 percent and 19 percent respectively on a year-on-year basis.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU