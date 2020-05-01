Reliance Industries confident of hitting zero net debt target by December

Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) said on Thursday said that it is confident of achieving its zero net debt target in the current calendar year. This is ahead of the March 2021 deadline that Ambani set in 2019. While the earlier expectation was that RIL’s Aramco deal would help the company meet this target, a surprise rights issue and divestment in Jio Platforms may help instead.

On Thursday, RIL did not give a definite timeline for the Aramco deal, however, it said that it was in good shape to announce a (FB)-investment size deal in the coming months (for Jio Platforms).

"With the Rights Issue, the FB deal and most likely another strategic investment in Jio Platforms, dependence on the Aramco deal is now considerably lower, as far debt reduction goes,” said Nitin Tiwari, vice president at Antique Stock Broking.

Last week, RIL announced that would invest Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms for a 9.99 per cent stake in this wholly-owned subsidiary. This week, RIL said it will raise Rs 53,125 crore through a rights issue. On Thursday, the management also indicated another stake sale in Jio Platforms, of the same size as the FB deal, is likely in the coming months.





In its statement, the management said it expects to raise Rs 1.04 trillion worth of capital by June this year. The Rs 1.04 trillion includes proceeds from the rights issue, the FB investment and the previously announced investment from BP in its retail business of Rs 7,000 crore.

In August 2019, group chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders that RIL will be a zero net debt company before March 2021

As of March 2020, RIL’s gross debt was at Rs 3.36, trillion, and after deducting the cash and cash equivalents, the net debt stood at Rs 1.61 trillion. Both debt figures saw a rise over the same period last year. With Rs 1.04 trillion cash proceeds likely by June, RIL will be short of another Rs 56,000 crore to meet the net debt target at the current level.

In August, RIL announced that it was looking to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) division to for around $15 billion. The two are yet to sign a definite agreement, leaving scope for changes in valuation, analysts opine.

“The deal with is on track, with due-diligence going on. While we don't have a reason, as of now, to believe otherwise, but nevertheless these are rather unprecedented times for crude and petroleum markets, so valuations of the deal initially frozen could be rescrutinised, considering oil's new dynamics,” said Tiwari. The analyst also pointed out that the cashflow from transaction could be staggered over time, as Saudi Aramco’s cash-flow could also be under pressure.



On Friday, RIL also informed the exchanges that the board had approved a Scheme of Arrangement between the company and its shareholders and creditors and Reliance O2C and its shareholders and creditors. The scheme allows for transfer of the O2C undertaking to Reliance O2C as a going concern on slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration.

The O2C undertaking of the company comprises entire oil-to-chemicals business consisting of refining, petrochemicals, fuel retail and aviation fuel (majority interest only) and bulk wholesale marketing businesses, together with its assets and liabilities. Reliance O2C is a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL. The turnover of O2C undertaking, RIL said, for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was Rs 2.71 trillion, which is equal to 99.36 per cent of the total turnover of RIL for the same period. The move will help RIL divest its stake to Aramco.