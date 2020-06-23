Reliance Industries to hold virtual annual general meeting on July 15

-
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday said it will hold a virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15. In a statement to the BSE, the company said it will hold its 43rd AGM through videoconferencing or other audio-visual means , in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Prior to the RIL, Tata Consultancy Services held a virtual AGM earlier this month. On Monday, the RIL also fixed July 3 the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for 2019-20.
This would be a deviation from their annual practice to hold its shareholder meetings at Mumbai’s Birla Matoshri auditorium. The number of shareholders who would be attending the virtual AGM is not known.
