Apple unveils phone-based car keys, new features at developer conference
Reliance Industries to hold virtual annual general meeting on July 15

On Monday, the RIL also fixed July 3 the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for 2019-20.

This would be a deviation from their annual practice to hold its shareholder meetings at Mumbai’s Birla Matoshri auditorium.

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Monday said it will hold a virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15. In a statement to the BSE, the company said it will hold its 43rd AGM through videoconferencing or other audio-visual means , in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

This would be a deviation from their annual practice to hold its shareholder meetings at Mumbai’s Birla Matoshri auditorium. The number of shareholders who would be attending the virtual AGM is not known.
First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 00:28 IST

