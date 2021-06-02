Reliance Infra board meeting on June 6 to consider fundraising

The promoter group of Reliance Infrastructure have made a proposal to the Board to infuse fresh equity into the company.

Reliance Infrastructure board has convened a meeting on June 6 to consider the proposal and/or any other proposals to raise long term equity resources.

Reliance Infrastructure, led by Anil Ambani, already has an construction order book of over Rs 25,000 crore, lectricity distribution business in New Delhi serving 4.5 million customers and defence manufacturing business.

Fresh infusion of funds will enable the company to become zero debt company by March 2022.