Reliance Infra PBT shrinks 64% to Rs 322.28 crore in September quarter

Anil Ambani-promoted reported a 64 per cent dip in its profit before tax exceptional items, while net profit for the company rose 21 per cent in the September 2019 quarter. The decline in profit before tax and exceptional items was owing to a higher other income seen in the comparative quarter last year.

For the quarter under review, profit before tax and exceptional items for the company was at Rs 322.28 crore, 64 per cent lower from Rs 897.94 crore a year ago. Net profit in the same period rose 21 per cent year on year to Rs 280.35 crore. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation or Ebitda for the company was 24 per cent higher at Rs 1,194 crore, against Rs 964 crore reported in the same period a year back.



Consolidated operating income for the company for the September quarter rose 8 per cent to Rs 5,622 crore from Rs 5,202 crore a year ago.

Segment wise, the company, revenue for its road portfolio was up 7 per cent and revenue from Mumbai Metro operations was up 10 per cent on a year on year basis.