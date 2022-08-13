JUST IN
Competition Commission of India approves merger of HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd
Business Standard

Reliance Infra Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 66.11 cr; income rises 37%

Topics
Reliance Infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance, Reliance Industries
The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 66.11 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 6,349.34 crore as against Rs 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure also increased to Rs 6,714.42 crore compared to Rs 5,208.75 crore earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 19:24 IST

