Reliance Infra raises Rs 550.56 cr via preferential allotment of securities

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Power to raise Rs 1,325 cr from RInfra via preferential allotment
R-Infra gets shareholders nod to raise Rs 550 cr via preferential allotment
UCO Bank allots 203 cr preferential shares to govt for capital infusion
Bank of India to allot preferential shares to govt for Rs 3,000 crore
Reliance Power to raise Rs 1,325 cr from R-Infra via preferential allotment
-
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of securities on preferential basis.
Post allotment, the holding of the promoter group in Reliance Infra would increase to 22.06 per cent upon full conversion of warrants, the company said in a statement.
"Consequent to approval from members, through postal ballot, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (Reliance Infra) has today allotted 8.88 crore warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company to Risee Infinity Private Ltd, a promoter group company and VFSI Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP," the statement said.
Reliance Infrastructure had earlier said the funds would be utilised for long-term resources for general corporate purposes, to fund future growth and also to reduce debt.
Reliance Infrastructure is developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU