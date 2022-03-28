Reliance Jio announces Rs 259 monthly prepaid recharge plan: Details here

on Monday announced a monthly recharge plan of Rs 259 for its prepaid customers. It is its maiden prepaid recharge plan with full one-month validity. It means, the new recharge plan comes with a validity of exactly one calendar month, and it goes for renewal on the same day every month, irrespective of the days in month. The new 259 recharge plan is available to both new and existing users through all online and offline channels.

“The Rs 259 plan is unique because it allows users to enjoy unlimited data and calling benefits for a period of exactly one calendar month. The plan recurs on the same date every month. This innovation helps prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month,” said .

According to Jio, if a user recharges with the new Rs 259 monthly plan on 5th March, then the next recurring recharge dates would be 5th April, 5th May, 5th June and so on. Like other Jio prepaid plans, Rs 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind.

In the Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, 1.5GB data per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps.