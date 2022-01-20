Reliance Jio beats BSNL, takes top spot in fixed broadband services

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Reliance Jio delays launch of low-cost smartphone amid chip shortage
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Can JioPhone Next achieve Reliance's ambition of '2G-Mukt Bharat'?
-
Reliance Jio overtook state-run BSNL as the largest provider of fixed broadband services in the country. The company added about 180,000 new subscribers in November, increasing its total base to 4.34 million.
While Airtel added about 100,000 subscribers, the second-ranked BSNL saw its customer base drop by over half a million. At the end of November BSNL had 4.2 million broadband customers while Airtel reported 4.08 million.
Jio’s rise to number one in the segment is within two years of its commercial launch. The company has expanded its on ground infrastructure and its optic fibre network is present outside 16 million premises, the company said after the second quarter results.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU