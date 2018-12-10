Reliance Jio continues to boost subscriber base in metros, Airtel hangs on

As Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel continue to lead in the metros, data shows that Reliance Jio has continued to make steady inroads, adding a substantial number of customers in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In September, Jio added 200,000 subscribers in the Delhi market, 200,000 in the Kolkata market and 300,000 in Mumbai.

Airtel has maintained its base in the three metros, while Vodafone Idea lost subscribers in Delhi and Kolkata. Jio’s additional subscriber base will result in higher revenue market share (RMS) by the telco as it already enjoys the highest average ...