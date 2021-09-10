Reliance Jio delays launch of low cost smartphone amid chip shortage

-
Reliance Jio's low cost smartphone will be widely available before Diwali as global semi conductor shortage has forced it to delay its September 10 launch.
In a late Thursday evening announcement, Jio and parter Google announced that both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the festive season. "This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," the companies said in a joint press statement.
Duiring the Reliance Industries' annual general meeting in June, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10).
The 4G-enabled smartphone, to be priced below Rs 5,000, is crucial to Jio's strategy as it aims to win over 300 million 2G customers.
Jio had tied up with Bengaluru-based UTL Neolyncs to manufacture the handsets
The Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has led to widespread disruptions across the semiconductor chip manufacturing ecosystem and this has imapcted Jio too.
"While leading global smartphone brands have stockpiled components, the chip shortages have been affecting the smartphone market across the board. It has led to increased prices for components, making end devices more costly. Smartphone brands have been adapting various strategies to cope with the current short supply, including price rises or limited geographic launches," said head of industry intelligence of market research firm CMR, Prabhu Ram.
"With JioPhone Next being a pivotal cog for Jio’s goals of featurephone to smartphone migration, it makes sense for Jio to delay its launch and augment chip supplies," he added.
International brokerage Jefferies estimated an addressable market of 540 million customers for JioPhone Next and upto 10 per cent revenue upside for Jio in FY23.
Jio and Google said they have made considerable progress towards launching the much-awaited JioPhone Next.
"JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimised operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates," the companies said. JioPhone Next boasts of exciting features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters, the companies added.
