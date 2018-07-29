RJio Monsoon Hungama: JioPhone at Rs 594 with free data, calls for 6 months

Reliance Jio, a Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider, is gearing up to launch the second iteration of its 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone – the JioPhone 2 – on August 15. However, before rolling out the new device, the company has announced ‘JioPhone Monsoon Hungama’ offer in which the company is offering an effectively free JioPhone, in exchange of any other feature phone, at a refundable security deposit of Rs 501; Rs 999 less than the original security deposit of Rs 1,500.

Reliance details

With the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer, the company also announced a Rs 99 exclusive recharge plan for JioPhone users that comes bundled with the JioPhone. While the company is offering JioPhone at a security deposit of Rs 501, the feature phone comes bundled with six months unlimited free data and voice at Rs 594 (Rs 99 x 6). This means, customers will need to shell out Rs 1,095 (Rs 501 refundable security + Rs 594 recharge) upfront to get the JioPhone bundled with six months of unlimited calls and data in exchange of their old feature phone.

Eligible devices for exchange

Any mobile phone purchased after January 1, 2015 in working condition without any missing part or damage, broken and burnt area is eligible for exchange with Reliance JioPhone.

However, JioPhone or any CDMA or operator locked phones are not eligible and will not be accepted for exchange, according to

For exchange only the phone, along with battery and charger, is required and other accessories such as headphones, box, screen guard, etc. are not required. Users can also check if their device is eligible for exchange at Jio.com.

Existing users or other users on other operators

The JioPhone is a SIM-locked feature phone that works only on Jio 4G VoLTE network. Therefore, even the existing Jio network subscribers would require a new connection to operate the JioPhone. For subscribers on other networks, if they wish to retain their number, they can port their number using mobile number portability option to Jio network to use it with JioPhone.

JioPhone 2

In the 41st Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, announced the JioPhone 2, which is an upgraded version of the JioPhone, with horizontal screen and BlackBerry-inspired physical QWERTY keyboard. The phone will be available starting August 15 at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.