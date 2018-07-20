From today, Reliance Jio's 'Monsoon Hungama' to offer Rs 501 JioPhone

Mukesh Ambani-led has advanced by a day to July 20 the launch of its monsoon 'hungama' scheme that would offer its to customers for Rs 501, a company source said.

Earlier, in the annual general meeting of Industries, had announced that the scheme will begin from July 21.

The offer will begin at 5.01 PM on Friday, the timing that reflects the Rs 501 price tag of the The registration for new is already live on the official website of Relaince

" will start monsoon hungama scheme from 5.01 pm on July 20. Even the timing has been kept to reflect effective price of the phone," the source told PTI.

According to the source, Jio will announce the terms and condition of the scheme on Friday.

From August 15 onward, both existing and new, JioPhone users will also get to access Facebook, WhatsApp and Youtube. The phone, however, supports Google Maps.

Under the present scheme, mobile subscribers using feature of any brand can exchange it with new JioPhone for effective price of Rs 501 -- a price for which Reliance Industries Limited's telecom arm in 2003 had offered mobile phone to consumers.

The phone will not come bundled with any plans. There is no data or calling plan recharged on it. Users can either choose the Rs 49 or Rs 153 JioPhone recharge plan for the 4G services on Jio network. The Rs 49 plan gives a user 1GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. The Rs 153 tariff plan, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB data benefit per day, unlimited voice and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

In his speech on RIL annual general meeting, Mukesh had said that 25 million people have opted for JioPhone and the company is now looking to get 100 million consumers of JioPhone.

Back in 2003, when Reliance Infocomm (now Reliance Communications) had launched the scheme in the same name it was under control of Mukesh

The scheme in 2003 had led to a sharp increase in market share of the company and according to a leading telecom entrepreneur it had raised question on the survival of other leading mobile operators in the market.

Reliance Infocomm came under the control of Anil Ambani after the division of assets between the two brothers in 2005.