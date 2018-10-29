Reliance Jio offers 100% Diwali cashback, unlimited yearly plan at Rs 1,699

It's that time of the year when across sectors will line up to provide customers n number of offers and deals. Well, one such offer is here for you to make the most of it. Mukesh Ambani-led has come up with a 100 per cent cashback Diwali offer on prepaid recharges.

With prepaid recharges available across different slabs, a customer making a recharge of Rs 149 or above through a retailer, Jio website, app, or any of Jio's partner websites will be eligible for a 100 per cent cashback.

The cashback will be given in 'Reliance digital coupons' and customers who are active and are enrolled in the 'Jio Prime' membership will be eligible for it.

The Offer is open to all eligible subscribers on and from October 18, 2018, to November 30, 2018. The coupons available will be valid till December 31, 2018.





The coupons provided as cashback will be redeemable by the eligible subscriber at any Reliance Digital Store with a minimum cart value of Rs.5000 on any item sold by Reliance Digital Store with exceptions on items as determined by Reliance Retail Limited. Additionally, No two coupons received by the eligible subscriber can be redeemed together, and coupons left unredeemed will expire on December 31, 2018.

Apart from this, Rjio has also introduced a special one-year tariff plan at Rs 1,699 which offers unlimited voice and data services for the Jio subscriber. The pack with a validity of 365 days will provide 547.5 GB of data in total with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The plan will also offer unlimited SMS (100/day) and a complimentary access to Jio apps.