Reliance Jio plans to roll out 100 million low-cost phones by December

Reliance Jio is looking at a plan to outsource and manufacture over 100 million low-cost smartphones, to be built on the Google Android platform. These phones, which will be bundled with data packs, could be launched in December or early next year, sources in the know said.

It’s a key ingredient of Jio’s strategy to make India a “2G-mukt Bharat”, they said. According to some leading vendors, the company has held talks with them to manufacture the phones in India. Currently, there is enough capacity within the country to manufacture them with home-grown firms ...