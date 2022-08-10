Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, Independence Day Offer: Free perks worth Rs 3000

Whether you love audio calling, online streaming, watching movies or surfing on the Internet, high connectivity is essential for better productivity and performance. Reliance Jio has come up with a better solution and will be offering Independence Day offers for all its users.

According to this plan, the Rs 2,999 prepaid plan features unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB daily for 365 days. Also, it has gifts worth Rs 3,000 that include: JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, Rs 750 discount on Ixigo, Rs 750 discount on Ajio, Rs 750 off on Netmeds, 1 year of Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription and 75GB of additional data.



Interestingly, the internet speed will drop to 64kbps once the daily data usage limit gets exhausted. The latest plan was announced by the company via its official Twitter handle with a caption, “Celebrate freedom with Jio's Rs 2999 Independence offer and enjoy free benefits worth Rs 3000”.

Reliance Jio’s other annual prepaid plans

The plan is not the only plan. also features Rs 2,879 and Rs 2,545 prepaid plans with yearly validity. The Rs 2,879 plan comes with 2GB daily data and 100 SMS per day along with access to different Jio apps and services.

On the other hand, the Rs 2,545 plan has a validity of 336 days and offers 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. A few other benefits of this plan include access to apps such as JiOTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity and more.

Reliance Jio in the market

Reliance Jio was in limelight for being the top bidder in the recent spectrum auction and is all set to announce the 5G services plan by the end of this year. India’s market magnate, stated recently that India should thank Reliance Chairman for revolutionising the and speeding up the digitization process.

According to some speculations, Reliance Jio will announce the launch of its 5G network in India on 15th August as an offer. Market experts feel that 5G recharge plans will be relatively more expensive than 4G plans. Thus, Jio customers will prefer buying a Rs 2,999 recharge worth Rs 3000 of additional benefits.

How to get an Independence Day Jio Prepaid plan?

If you are interested in buying this Jio plan, here’s how you’ll need to do it. You can visit the Jio website, go to the recharge option and tap or click to proceed. Then, you can proceed with providing your number and avail of the recharge.

As a smartphone user, you can use the MyJio app to recharge your phone with this plan. The recharge comprises four coupons under the Independence Day 2022 offer, which will be credited to eligible customers within 3 days of recharge. Moreover, they can either perform the recharge online or offline to avail of the coupons, as Jio mentioned.

The offers on Ajio and Netmeds are valid from August 9 to October 31, 2022. However, users will generally be able to redeem it by paying via the prepayment methods.