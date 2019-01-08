Reliance Jio launches Kumbh JioPhone suite to assist in Mela pilgrimage

Just days ahead of the largest congregation in the world, the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, telecom major Infocomm has launched the suite, especially designed for millions of pilgrims attending the divine holy dip.

The offers a suite of benefits for the needs of pilgrims during the 55 days of

The company will provide real-time travel information of special trains, buses, including ticket booking, area route, maps and helpline numbers, among other details to JioPhone users during these 55 days of Kumbh.

Information like pre-published bath and religious day schedules, Yatri Ashray at stations, area routes and Maps will be given to all users

The Kumbh is the largest congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over a period of 55 days.

“JioPhone is at the centre of innovation and the initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers,' said in a statement.

is working closely with the & KASH IT to ensure the services are delivered.

The new Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new JioPhone users.

Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the JioStore on the JioPhone

To simplify life at Kumbh users can use Family Locator to stay close to near and dear ones by finding their exact location. In case users are not able to trace family or friends, they can use Khoya Paya (Lost & Found) to reunite with them.

Here is a list of features and benefits: