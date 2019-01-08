JUST IN
The 'Fab' journey of affordable hotel businessman Vaibhav Aggarwal
Business Standard

Reliance Jio launches Kumbh JioPhone suite to assist in Mela pilgrimage

The Kumbh JioPhone offers a suite of benefits for the needs of pilgrims during the 55 days of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Just days ahead of the largest congregation in the world, the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm has launched the Kumbh JioPhone suite, especially designed for millions of pilgrims attending the divine holy dip.

The Kumbh JioPhone offers a suite of benefits for the needs of pilgrims during the 55 days of Kumbh Mela.

The company will provide real-time travel information of special trains, buses, including ticket booking, area route, maps and helpline numbers, among other details to JioPhone users during these 55 days of Kumbh.

Information like pre-published bath and religious day schedules, Yatri Ashray at stations, area routes and Maps will be given to all users

The Kumbh is the largest congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over a period of 55 days.

“JioPhone is at the centre of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers,' Jio said in a statement.

Jio is working closely with the UP Police & KASH IT to ensure the services are delivered.

The new Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new JioPhone users.

Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the JioStore on the JioPhone

To simplify life at Kumbh users can use Family Locator to stay close to near and dear ones by finding their exact location. In case users are not able to trace family or friends, they can use Khoya Paya (Lost & Found) to reunite with them.

Here is a list of features and benefits:

End to End Rich information services about Kumbh

Information on Kumbh

Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.)

Booking tickets & receiving updates

Yatri Ashray at stations

Emergency Helpline Numbers

Area routes and Maps

Pre-published bath and religious day schedules

Railway Camp Mela

Kumbh Devotional Content

Kumbh Darshan: Telecast of special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh

Kumbh Radio: 24 X 7 access to devotional songs and hymns that keep you connected with the almighty

News Alerts

Important alerts and announcements in and around Kumbh at your fingertips

Entertainment

Games Many games to entertain you during your visit and afterwards

Daily Kumbh Quiz

These additional features are over and above the JioPhone core offerings:

Free voice calls: Free Local, STD and Roaming calls to any network, from anywhere in India

Unlimited Internet

Applications:

JioTV

JioCinema

JioSaavn music

JioGames

Facebook

Whatsapp

YouTube

Google Maps and Google voice assistant
First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 12:38 IST

