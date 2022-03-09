Reliance not interested in a tripartite JV with Amazon, Future Group

Reliance Industries (RIL) is not interested in going ahead in a tripartite joint venture (JV) between itself, Future Group and Amazon, according to sources in the know. According to media reports, a deal on the table includes a tripartite JV between the three parties.

However, the sources did not confirm if meetings have begun between the three parties, adding that so far RIL has not made any presentations. On March 3, Supreme Court (SC) had adjourned the case between Future Group and Amazon for ten days (till March 15) as the two agreed to the proposal to resolve the dispute ...