on Thursday posted a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 82.23 crore in the quarter ended June, as against Rs 82.06 crore last year. The net loss of the company stood at Rs 1.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

In the year-ago same period, the company logged a profit of Rs 36.19 crore, a regulatory filing said. Total income of the company fell to Rs 2,137.10 crore in the first quarter from Rs 2,163.39 crore in the year-ago period, it said. The consolidated net loss of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 4,255.37 crore.

