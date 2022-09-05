Reliance Power, subsidiary to raise up to Rs 1,200 cr from Varde Partners

-
ALSO READ
Puma, Nike footwear maker Hong Fu to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu
Reliance Retail net profit rises 114.2% to Rs 2,061 cr in June quarter
Three bidders submit resolution plans for bankrupt Srei Group firms
Share acquisition case: Let RIL access documents, Supreme Court tells Sebi
PwC India completes acquisition of Salesforce consulting firm Venerate
-
Reliance Power along with its subsidiary has entered a memorandum of understanding with investment firm Varde Partners for availing debt of up to Rs 1,200 crore, it said on Monday.
Reliance Power said the debt will be used for settlement and discharge, acquisition and restructuring of certain financial instruments. "The drawdown of the debt will be subject to finalization and execution of binding documents and all requisite approvals including regulatory approvals as per applicable rules/ laws/ regulations," the company said.
The company’s stock hit the upper circuit on the BSE following the announcement, at Rs 23.15 a share.
Varde Partners is a global alternative investment firm specialising in credit and credit-related assets. It manages over $13 billion in assets with teams in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 12:15 IST