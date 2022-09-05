Reliance Power, subsidiary to raise up to Rs 1,200 cr from Varde Partners

along with its subsidiary has entered a memorandum of understanding with firm Varde Partners for availing debt of up to Rs 1,200 crore, it said on Monday.

said the debt will be used for settlement and discharge, acquisition and restructuring of certain financial instruments. "The drawdown of the debt will be subject to finalization and execution of binding documents and all requisite approvals including regulatory approvals as per applicable rules/ laws/ regulations," the company said.

The company’s stock hit the upper circuit on the following the announcement, at Rs 23.15 a share.

Varde Partners is a global alternative firm specialising in credit and credit-related assets. It manages over $13 billion in assets with teams in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.