Reliance Retail acquires controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is acquiring a controlling stake in 25-year-old search engine platform Just Dial Limited for Rs 3,497 crore as it sharpens its e-commerce play. The deal was announced on Friday evening.
RRVL will acquire 25.33 per cent stake in Just Dial via preferential allotment at Rs 1,022.25 per share and acquire another 15.62 per cent from its founder V S S Mani. It will subsequently make an open offer for 26 per cent shares as per Sebi regulations. Mani will continue as the managing director and chief executive of the company.
Reliance Retail is the largest retailer in the country and is expanding its portfolio through acquisitions, store openings and sharpening its opening omni channel capabilities. The latest acquisition of Just Dial will help it to leverage the database of merchants as it aims to grow 3x in the next three to five years andadd a million jobs in the near future. The retail division's FY21 revenue stood at Rs 1.53 trillion nearly six times higher than its competitor.
The capital infused by RRVL will help drive the growth and expansion of Just Dial into a comprehensive local listing and commerce platform. Just Dial would expand discovery on its platform and enhance transactions for millions of products and services. These investments will leverage Just Dial’s existing database of about 30.4 million listings and its existing consumer traffic of about 129.1 million quarterly unique users, RRVL said in a statement.
Isha Ambani, Director of RRVL, said “The investment in Just Dial underlines our commitment to New Commerce by further boosting the digital ecosystem for millions of our partner merchants, micro, small and medium enterprises.”
“Our vision has evolved to not only provide search and discovery but drive commerce across merchants through our B2B platform and enable further consumer to merchant commerce given our platform engagement. Our strategic partnership with Reliance enables us to realise this vision and transform the business going forward.,” said Just Dial founder and CEO V S S Mani.
Analysts and experts tracking the sector were positive on the deal.
Just Dial lacks visibility and Reliance Retail acquisition will help in generating traffic growth. Reliance will get access to Just Dials database of msmes and integrating it with Jio Mart will help it to strengthen e-commerce business," said Yes Securities lead analyst Piyush Pandey.
