Reliance Retail is counting on diverse categories to grow core business

Reliance Retail, the country’s largest retailer by revenue, is banking on a number of categories to grow its business.

Unlike most other retailers in the domestic market (barring Future group), who depend mainly on one segment to drive their core retail operations, Reliance Retail’s ‘one-stop shop’ approach is predicated on a cross-spectrum of verticals, including fashion & lifestyle, food, grocery, footwear, jewellery, toys and electronics. The company has different chains for each of these segments, with no plans to go slow in any of these areas, it said ...